Print

Title

Cardona Expresses Support for Access to Community Colleges, Debt Cancellation

By

Kery Murakami
January 26, 2021
 
 

Miguel Cardona, President Biden’s nominee to become education secretary, said increasing access to community colleges would be a high priority if he is confirmed by the Senate. Cardona, in a 30-minute interview with Connecticut Public Radio, also expressed support for canceling student loans, at least in a targeted manner.

Asked if he supports Biden’s proposal to make tuition at community colleges free, Cardona said in the interview aired on Monday that he did.

“We know that education is really the best economic driver not only in our state but across the country. And making college accessible to more students earlier is part of the goal,” he said.

“Our community colleges are gems that are not looked at as the gems that they are. We really have to make it more accessible, not only for our pre-K-12 system connection but also there are a lot of adults in our communities who would welcome an opportunity to engage in higher learning through community colleges. Or they think about career advancement and all they need is that first step into the community college.”

Cardona also said he supports Biden’s proposal to cancel $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers.

“While I have a pre-K-12 background, and that’s an area of passion for me, I recognize as a first-generation college student myself, the importance of higher education, and the importance of making it accessible,” he said.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

This Year, King Couldn’t Give a King Day Speech
Educating Future Law Enforcement Officers
A Most Overlooked Population of Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

From the Rise of the CMO to the Reach of the CMO
Remote Work and Gender Equity
The Ph.D. Student and the Alternative-Academic
Student Protests, Past and Present
Ask the Administrator: Remote Tenure-Track Faculty?
Alternative Academic vs. Tenure-Track Careers

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Survey finds professors worried about dropouts, particularly among disadvantaged students

Board Chair Asked to Resign Over Alleged Abusive Behavior

Common App's new data show overall gains in applications, but not from first-generation, low-income

Changes in SAT prompt discussion of future of the College Board

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Nathan Grawe answers questions about his new book and projected demand for higher education

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Back to Top