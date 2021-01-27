Title
Academic Minute: COVID-19 Treatment and Foundational Chemistry
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Rhodes College Week, Shana Stoddard, assistant professor of chemistry, discusses how applying what you learn in class can help the world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Harvard calls off course amid petition campaign
Did a journal editor publish someone else's work as his own?
A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)
Faculty Panel Recommends Reinstating Professor Fired Over N-Word
With Pell Grants restored to people in prison, eyes turn to assuring quality
More Colleges Remove Offensive Names, Symbols
How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)
New research argues for need to streamline green card process for foreign STEM Ph.D.s.
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »