Senators Call for More Funding to Train the Unemployed

A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday proposed providing federal grants to help partnerships between community or technical colleges and workforce development groups to help the unemployed or underemployed earn degrees and partnerships.

The grants would provide funding for improving job training, as well as removing barriers for students by providing help for such costs as housing, mental health services, health insurance, childcare and transportation.

“As we continue combating the COVID-19 pandemic, we must have policies in place to help rebuild and grow our economy,” said Senator Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire. “By connecting more hardworking Americans with the tools that they need to succeed, we can boost economic support for individuals and businesses at a time when it is needed the most.”

Hassan co-sponsored the Gateway to Careers Act with Republican senators Todd Young, of Indiana, and Susan Collins, of Maine, as well as Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia.