Title
Senators Call for More Funding to Train the Unemployed
A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday proposed providing federal grants to help partnerships between community or technical colleges and workforce development groups to help the unemployed or underemployed earn degrees and partnerships.
The grants would provide funding for improving job training, as well as removing barriers for students by providing help for such costs as housing, mental health services, health insurance, childcare and transportation.
“As we continue combating the COVID-19 pandemic, we must have policies in place to help rebuild and grow our economy,” said Senator Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire. “By connecting more hardworking Americans with the tools that they need to succeed, we can boost economic support for individuals and businesses at a time when it is needed the most.”
Hassan co-sponsored the Gateway to Careers Act with Republican senators Todd Young, of Indiana, and Susan Collins, of Maine, as well as Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Harvard calls off course amid petition campaign
Did a journal editor publish someone else's work as his own?
A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)
Faculty Panel Recommends Reinstating Professor Fired Over N-Word
How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)
More Colleges Remove Offensive Names, Symbols
With Pell Grants restored to people in prison, eyes turn to assuring quality
Research alliance aims to elevate profile of regional public colleges
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »