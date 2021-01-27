Print

Title

Senators Call for More Funding to Train the Unemployed

By

Kery Murakami
January 27, 2021
 
 

A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday proposed providing federal grants to help partnerships between community or technical colleges and workforce development groups to help the unemployed or underemployed earn degrees and partnerships.

The grants would provide funding for improving job training, as well as removing barriers for students by providing help for such costs as housing, mental health services, health insurance, childcare and transportation.

“As we continue combating the COVID-19 pandemic, we must have policies in place to help rebuild and grow our economy,” said Senator Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire. “By connecting more hardworking Americans with the tools that they need to succeed, we can boost economic support for individuals and businesses at a time when it is needed the most.”

Hassan co-sponsored the Gateway to Careers Act with Republican senators Todd Young, of Indiana, and Susan Collins, of Maine, as well as Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Free Speech Fundamentalism
Learning to Listen in Polarized Times
This Year, King Couldn’t Give a King Day Speech

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Colleges and the Vaccine Rollout
Wrestling Well
Wrestling Well
Wrestling Well
Austerity: A Play in 1 Scene
5 Things I Miss About the Library

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Harvard calls off course amid petition campaign

Did a journal editor publish someone else's work as his own?

A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)

Faculty Panel Recommends Reinstating Professor Fired Over N-Word

How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)

More Colleges Remove Offensive Names, Symbols

With Pell Grants restored to people in prison, eyes turn to assuring quality

Research alliance aims to elevate profile of regional public colleges

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Back to Top