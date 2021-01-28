Title
Kenyon Receives $100 Million for Residence Halls
Kenyon College has announced a $100 million gift -- the largest it has ever received -- to build three apartment-style residence halls. The gift is anonymous.
The president of Kenyon, Sean Decatur, said, “With this gift we are doubling down on the residential experience that is at the heart of a Kenyon education, the intrinsic value of which distancing and remote learning has only made more clear.”
