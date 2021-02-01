Print

Georgetown Staff Resist Pandemic Reassignments as Unjust

Elizabeth Redden
February 1, 2021
 
 

Staff at Georgetown University, a Jesuit institution in Washington, D.C., are distressed about a program that asks them to temporarily assume health-related tasks, like conducting wellness screenings or registering campus visitors, or otherwise go on unpaid leave, The Washington Post reported.

An open letter signed by more than 200 people argues the policy was created “without adequate safeguards to ensure that excess burden is not placed on people with disabilities, women and those with dependent care responsibilities, people of lower socioeconomic status and staff of color within our community.”

A Georgetown spokeswoman, Meghan Dubyak, described the redeployment of staff as a “temporary and essential measure that supports our health and safety efforts on campus while keeping our workforce fully employed.”

