Biden Orders Review of Policies Impeding Legal Immigration

Elizabeth Redden
February 3, 2021
 
 

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order directing agency heads to review existing agency actions, regulations and policies with an eye toward identifying policies that impede access to the legal immigration system or fair, efficient adjudication of immigration benefits.

The order, “Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans,” directs agency heads to make recommendations on how to rescind or revise policies and actions “that fail to promote access to the legal immigration system,” a broad category that encompasses individuals on temporary visas, such as students and exchange scholars, as well as routes to permanent residency through employment or family-based visas. Many higher education officials viewed Trump administration policies as harmful to attracting international students and scholars to study and work in the U.S. 

Biden also signed separate orders on Tuesday directing the review of the Trump administration's restrictive policies toward asylum seekers and establishing a task force focused on reunifying families separated at the border under Trump's policies. 

