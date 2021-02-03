Print

Title

Layoffs at the College Board

By

Scott Jaschik
February 3, 2021
 
 

About 14 percent of people at the College Board lost their jobs this week.

A spokesman said, “We have made changes to become a more flexible organization, which included difficult decisions to reduce the size of our team. These changes will allow us to make strategic investments to meet the evolving needs of students and our members. We are strongly positioned to adapt to the future and invest in our mission of advancing all students into opportunity.”

The College Board's recent announcement that it was killing the SAT Subject Tests and the SAT Essay has prompted speculation about the College Board's future.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Shoulder We Cry On
Who Needs Remediation?
What Awaits Colleges This Winter?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Career-Aligned Major Isn’t Enough
3 Questions for Kristen Eshleman, Director of Innovation Initiatives at Davidson College
Top 2020 Blogs/Podcasts/Websites
Surveillance Capitalism and the FCC
Digital Transformation in University Communications and Marketing
Remembering Dad

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

New variant leads to stay-at-home order at U of Michigan

Layoffs at the College Board

Government Accountability Office is exploring landscape of companies that help colleges go online

Academe should get rid of remediation and the conceptual framework that surrounds it (opinion)

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

The full story on admissions isn't just what you've been reading

COVID-19 roundup: Villanova warns students infection numbers are 'not sustainable'

How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)

Four ways to help build supportive in-person or online classrooms that generate equity among student

Back to Top