Layoffs at the College Board

About 14 percent of people at the College Board lost their jobs this week.

A spokesman said, “We have made changes to become a more flexible organization, which included difficult decisions to reduce the size of our team. These changes will allow us to make strategic investments to meet the evolving needs of students and our members. We are strongly positioned to adapt to the future and invest in our mission of advancing all students into opportunity.”

The College Board's recent announcement that it was killing the SAT Subject Tests and the SAT Essay has prompted speculation about the College Board's future.