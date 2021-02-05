Print

Title

Academic Minute: Markets and Social Justice

By

Doug Lederman
February 5, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week: Nancy Neiman, the Mary Wig Johnson Professor of Teaching, explains why we can't count on free markets to erase social injustices. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Career Readiness in the COVID World
The Promise of Dual-Mission Colleges
How to Best Assess Your E-Learning Programs

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
An Open Letter to Heterodox Academy
Engagement Is a Process, Not an Event
Don’t Blame Students for Institutional Barriers to Equitable Transfer Success
Big Details
A 50-Year College Subscription Idea

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

University of Iowa debates academic freedom of students, faculty and administrators

Study finds nearly 200 percent jump in questions submitted to Chegg after start of pandemic

Has the pandemic shown colleges and universities a way to avoid snow days?

Tenure Denials Reported at Southwest Baptist

Oregon State Receives $50M for Football Stadium

Australian universities face challenge of closed borders

College Board Details AP Testing This Year

Friday Fragments | Confessions of a Community College Dean

In the wake of the pandemic and racial protests, colleges must transform their career services for s

Back to Top