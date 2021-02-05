Florida Professor Charged With Concealing China Ties From NIH

A former University of Florida professor was indicted for allegedly concealing information related to a Chinese company he founded and other affiliations with Chinese entities from his employer and the National Institutes of Health, which funded his research with a $1.75 million grant.

The indictment alleges that Yin Lang, an associate professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, "repeatedly made false statements to NIH and UF, and failed to disclose and concealed his conflicts of interest related to the NIH grant concerning his creation, and operation of, Deep Informatics, a Chinese company, and his application for, and participation in, the [People's Republic of China] Thousand Talents Program, which was sponsored by, and connected to, Northwestern Polytechnical University" in China. The indictment alleges he sent himself a document in 2016 about Deep Informatics claiming that the company’s products were the result of millions of dollars of U.S. government-funded research.

Yang is charged with six counts of wire fraud and four counts of making false statements to an agency of the United States. Prosecutors say he traveled to China in August 2019 and has not returned to the U.S.