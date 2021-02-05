House Strips Marjorie Taylor Greene of Committee Assignments

The House of Representatives voted Thursday to remove Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her assignments on the education and budget committees because of violent and incendiary comments she’s made, including her endorsement of the assassination of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Politico reported. Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, also said the Newtown, Conn., and Parkland, Fla., school shootings were staged. Video of her harassing Parkland survivor and gun control activist David Hogg were also widely broadcast by news outlets and shared on social media. Eleven Republicans joined all Democrats in voting to remove Greene from her committee assignments.