Oregon State Receives $50M for Football Stadium

February 5, 2021
 
 

Oregon State University received a $50 million donation from an anonymous donor for the renovation of its football stadium, the university announced Thursday. The donation equals the largest made in the university’s history; a separate $50 million gift was made last month to the College of Veterinary Medicine, according to an Oregon State press release.

The donation for the football stadium contributes to the university’s $135 million renovation plan to turn the stadium into a “national best-in-class football facility,” the release said. So far, the university has raised $64.5 million of the project’s $85 million goal, and construction on the stadium is expected to begin after the 2021 football season, once the plan is approved by the Board of Trustees, the release said.

