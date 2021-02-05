Title
Tenure Denials Reported at Southwest Baptist
The board of Southwest Baptist University, in Missouri, rejected three faculty members up for tenure and two up for promotion, Word & Way reported. All of the promotions had been reviewed and recommended by various committees and personnel at the college. The magazine did not name the faculty members but said that all of the tenure denials were in the Division of Behavioral Sciences.
The acting president, Brad Johnson, issued a statement to Inside Higher Ed. It said, "At Southwest Baptist University, we recognize the importance of faculty and celebrate their roles and development. The SBU Board of Trustees is responsible for reviewing and granting tenure each year as faculty candidates are eligible. Several faculty received tenure and promotion during this cycle. Some individuals did not receive tenure or promotion during this cycle. Promotion and tenure decisions are personnel matters, and it is our university policy not to share additional information publicly."
