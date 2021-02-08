Waiting in the Cold to Take the ACT

About 100 students showed up Saturday to take the ACT at a high school in the Bronx, N.Y. But according to The New York Post, officials at the high school had no idea there was supposed to be a test given. “These high school kids were trying to do the right thing to get in college,” one father said. “For the test maker to pull the rug out from under them is unacceptable.”

An ACT spokesman said the organization is investigating what went wrong and is “exploring options” for makeup dates this month.