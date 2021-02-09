Print

Title

Analytics and Data-Informed Decision Making: A New Compilation

By

Doug Lederman
February 9, 2021
 
 

"Using Data and Analytics in Campus Decision Making" is a new compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed. You may download a free copy of the print-on-demand booklet here.

Inside Higher Ed will offer a free webcast on the themes of this compilation on Tuesday, March 9, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Please register to participate here.

