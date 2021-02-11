Title
House Committee Moves Ahead With Additional Aid
The Democratic majority on the House education committee early Wednesday approved, along party lines, a coronavirus relief package that would include another $40 billion in aid to colleges and universities. The package sets the education and labor pieces of the $1.9 trillion proposal House Democrats are assembling to send to the Senate.
In a marathon meeting that began at 3 p.m. Tuesday and stretched until after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Democrats also beat back a slew of Republican amendments that would have denied emergency grants in the package to undocumented students, denied relief funds to institutions with partnerships with China and steered funding from those with large endowments to community colleges.
Democrats also voted down amendments offered by the committee’s top Republican, Virginia Foxx, to undo a provision in the bill that would strengthen the so-called 90-10 rule regulating for-profit institutions.
Republicans, including Foxx, criticized the Democrats' proposal as doing “more for the left-wing playbook than it does for struggling Americans.” Foxx said Democrats had not tried to reach a bipartisan compromise.
But committee chairman Bobby Scott said there wasn’t time. “We must address the urgent needs of the people now,” the Democrat from Virginia said.
Associations representing colleges and universities were disappointed the package includes far less than the $97 billion in aid they wanted. While the $40 billion would help, “we continue to stress that additional federal assistance, either now or in a future emergency relief measure, is needed to address the shattering impact of the pandemic on students and colleges and universities,” said American Council on Education president Ted Mitchell in a statement.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
COVID-19 variant now found on six campuses
Open legislative season on the faculty in Iowa and elsewhere
Private Universities in Philadelphia Consider Merger
Data on financial aid applications portend drop in low-income, minority enrollment
New Haven Student Dies of COVID-19
Pre-Mad | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency settles suit brought by Massachusetts
Credential Count Approaches 1 Million
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »