Print

Title

House Committee Moves Ahead With Additional Aid

By

Kery Murakami
February 11, 2021
 
 

The Democratic majority on the House education committee early Wednesday approved, along party lines, a coronavirus relief package that would include another $40 billion in aid to colleges and universities. The package sets the education and labor pieces of the $1.9 trillion proposal House Democrats are assembling to send to the Senate.

In a marathon meeting that began at 3 p.m. Tuesday and stretched until after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Democrats also beat back a slew of Republican amendments that would have denied emergency grants in the package to undocumented students, denied relief funds to institutions with partnerships with China and steered funding from those with large endowments to community colleges.

Democrats also voted down amendments offered by the committee’s top Republican, Virginia Foxx, to undo a provision in the bill that would strengthen the so-called 90-10 rule regulating for-profit institutions.

Republicans, including Foxx, criticized the Democrats' proposal as doing “more for the left-wing playbook than it does for struggling Americans.” Foxx said Democrats had not tried to reach a bipartisan compromise.

But committee chairman Bobby Scott said there wasn’t time. “We must address the urgent needs of the people now,” the Democrat from Virginia said.

Associations representing colleges and universities were disappointed the package includes far less than the $97 billion in aid they wanted. While the $40 billion would help, “we continue to stress that additional federal assistance, either now or in a future emergency relief measure, is needed to address the shattering impact of the pandemic on students and colleges and universities,” said American Council on Education president Ted Mitchell in a statement.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Argument for Priority Vaccination
of Campus Staff
Keeping COVID-19 From Sidelining Equity
Let’s Finally Cap Merit Aid

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

We’re Measuring Social Media Wrong
Transfer Today Isn’t Linear. Solutions Must Recognize That
Pre-Mad
Professor David Syphers On Why My ‘50-Year College Subscription Idea’ Will Never Work
Varieties of Capstone Experience
3 Questions for Alt-Ac Jenae Cohn

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

COVID-19 variant now found on six campuses

Open legislative season on the faculty in Iowa and elsewhere

Private Universities in Philadelphia Consider Merger

Data on financial aid applications portend drop in low-income, minority enrollment

New Haven Student Dies of COVID-19

Pre-Mad | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency settles suit brought by Massachusetts

Credential Count Approaches 1 Million

Groups Call for ‘New Deal for Higher Education’

Back to Top