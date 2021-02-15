Print

Title

Players to Stay in Locker Room During National Anthem

By

Scott Jaschik
February 15, 2021
 
 

Members of the Bluefield College men's basketball team have decided to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem for the rest of the season, ESPN reported.

Multiple players on the Bluefield team were issued a one-game suspension last week for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a statement from the college’s president, David Olive.

Players hope that in this way they can avoid further controversy and remain true to their beliefs.

