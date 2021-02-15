Title
Players to Stay in Locker Room During National Anthem
Members of the Bluefield College men's basketball team have decided to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem for the rest of the season, ESPN reported.
Multiple players on the Bluefield team were issued a one-game suspension last week for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a statement from the college’s president, David Olive.
Players hope that in this way they can avoid further controversy and remain true to their beliefs.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
U of Tennessee pharmacy student suing over 'vague' professionalism codes
English departments rethink what to call themselves
Evolving patchwork of approaches for how states prioritize educators for COVID vaccines raises equit
New University of Maryland Global Campus president takes over as online universities are at a pivota
Two ways colleges can build better paths toward student success (opinion)
N.H. Professor Resigns Amid Twitter Probe
A Wish List | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Players to Stay in Locker Room During National Anthem
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »