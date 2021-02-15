Title
Students at 2 More Colleges Have the COVID-19 Variant
The variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in Britain has been found at Davidson College and the University of Virginia.
Previously, the variant has been found in students at Tulane University; the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Michigan; the University of Miami; the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Washington.
