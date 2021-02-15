Title
Valparaiso Retires Crusader Mascot
Valparaiso University has announced that it will retire its Crusader mascot because of links between it and hate groups such as the Ku Klux Klan.
“The negative connotation and violence associated with the Crusader imagery are not reflective of Valpo’s mission and values, which promote a welcoming and inclusive community,” said a statement from Interim President Colette Irwin-Knott. “The university has carefully evaluated this matter, including establishing a task force to conduct due diligence and garner feedback from the entire campus community, alumni, parents and other key stakeholders. This is the decision that best reflects our values and community.”
José D. Padilla, who becomes president March 1, will oversee a committee selecting a new mascot.
