Appeals Court Revives Suit Over Mistaken Medical Test Results

The Michigan Court of Appeals reinstated lawsuits against the University of Michigan and Yale University over mistaken medical test results, the Associated Press reported. The ruling centered on the timeliness of the case and whether the family who sued met Michigan's deadlines for filing lawsuits. The appeals court ruled in the family's favor, reversing decisions by a judge who sided with the universities.

The suit involves an Ohio family’s decision to seek genetic testing for their two daughters in 1999 due to a family risk of melanoma. As the AP reported, Yale initially misreported the test results. Upon discovering the error years later, in 2014, it informed the University of Michigan of the mistake, but the information was not communicated to the family. One of the daughters developed melanoma in 2016. The court ruled 3 to 0 that Michigan's failure to inform the family of the inaccurate test results "arguably prevented plaintiffs from benefiting from the essential purpose of the genetic testing in the first place: to take precautionary measures and modify behavior" to reduce their cancer risk.