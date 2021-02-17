Print

Title

High School Seniors' Plans Are Fluid

By

Scott Jaschik
February 17, 2021
 
 

A survey of high school seniors by YouthTruth has found that their plans for the fall are fluid, especially for minority students. One in four say that their plans for after high school have changed since the pandemic started. Eighteen percent of white students said their plans have changed, compared to 30 percent of other students. Additionally, 28 percent of seniors receiving free and reduced-price lunch reported changing their plans, compared to 19 percent of other students.

More than half (51 percent) intend to go to a four-year college, down only slightly from 52 percent before the pandemic. But the percentage planning to enroll at community college is 16 percent, down from 22 percent before the recession.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Reimagining Graduate Education
for the New Normal
Academe’s Facebook Problem
Moving Beyond Binary Thinking

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Dreaming at a Distance
3 Questions for Tim Slekar of BustED Pencils
Job-Focused or Cheaper?
A Conversation With Noodle’s CEO on B Corp Certification
A Higher Ed Progress Report
Guest Post: Heterodox Academy Isn’t Perfect -- but You (Yes, You!) Can Help Improve It

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

What's really going on with respect to bias and teaching evals?

The Key Podcast | Ep. 38: Combatting Cheating in the COVID Era

Author discusses her book on 'College Belonging' and first-generation students

More graduate schools should allow students to earn stackable degrees (opinion)

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

College Zoombombing incidents often incited by students

U of Tennessee pharmacy student suing over 'vague' professionalism codes

Indigenous and LGBTQ Students' Mental Health Most Hurt by Pandemic

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Back to Top