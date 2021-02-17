Title
High School Seniors' Plans Are Fluid
A survey of high school seniors by YouthTruth has found that their plans for the fall are fluid, especially for minority students. One in four say that their plans for after high school have changed since the pandemic started. Eighteen percent of white students said their plans have changed, compared to 30 percent of other students. Additionally, 28 percent of seniors receiving free and reduced-price lunch reported changing their plans, compared to 19 percent of other students.
More than half (51 percent) intend to go to a four-year college, down only slightly from 52 percent before the pandemic. But the percentage planning to enroll at community college is 16 percent, down from 22 percent before the recession.
