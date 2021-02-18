Title
Calif. Urged to Adopt Common Admissions Platform
A panel appointed by California governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has recommended that the state's public higher education systems develop an "integrated admissions platform."
"California should create a single technology platform for admissions and transfer to replace the currently overwhelming and byzantine application and transfer processes. Designed well, such a platform also can help colleges and universities better manage enrollment, integrate recognition of students’ existing knowledge and skills through credit for prior learning and mastery-based learning, plan for course delivery, and address capacity constraints," the panel said. "Recognizing that most learners attend more than one college in order to earn a degree, California public institutions should adopt a streamlined and unified admission process, enabled by an integrated technology platform, that provides an option for dual admission to smooth the pathway for learners who wish to attend a four-year institution but begin at a community college."
