Kansas Lawmakers Want 50% Refund for Virtual Classes

A committee of the Kansas House of Representatives on Wednesday backed an amendment to the state's higher education budget that would require colleges and universities to refund half the tuition students paid when their courses were online last spring and fall, The Kansas City Star reported.

“I’ve talked to many parents who tell me that their kids aren’t learning, that several of them watch their kids cheat on their final exams because they take it together,” said Representative Sean Tarwater, a Republican who introduced the amendment.

A Democratic lawmaker, Brandon Woodard, called the vote "reckless," adding, “We literally just made a decision to wreck the budgets of our universities without allowing them to testify.”

The proposal has a long way to go to become law, but another legislator said it "holds [state and campus officials'] feet to the fires so they know we’re serious about the monies."