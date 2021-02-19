Title
Leadership Program Moves From Michigan to Utah
The New Leadership Academy Fellows Program will move its administrative base to the University of Utah from the University of Michigan, the program announced Thursday.
The program will be a partnership between the university and the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education. It was previously led and supported by the University of Michigan’s National Forum on Higher Education for the Public Good.
The leadership program includes a weeklong retreat, regular coaching sessions, interactive case studies and other programs and activities for fellows.
Outgoing directors John Burkhardt and Betty Overton will stay involved in the program as mentors and advisers but will not move to Utah. Amy Fulton will be the New Leadership Academy’s new director.
“The University of Utah, by taking on the role of directing the New Leadership Academy, is offering itself as a national resource. With a record of recent successes in many areas, Utah has positioned itself as one that others are watching,” Burkhardt said in a press release. “Utah can demonstrate how a major public research university takes up the challenges that come with its growing national recognition and the expectations that come alongside.”
