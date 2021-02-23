Title
High-Quality Online Learning: A Compilation
Inside Higher Ed today published "Building High-Quality Online Learning," a new compilation of articles and essays.
You may download a free copy of the print-on-demand booklet here.
Inside Higher Ed will offer a free webcast on the themes of this compilation on Tuesday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Please register to participate here.
This booklet was made possible in part by the support of D2L.
