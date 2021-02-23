Print

Title

High-Quality Online Learning: A Compilation

By

Doug Lederman
February 23, 2021
 
 

Inside Higher Ed today published "Building High-Quality Online Learning," a new compilation of articles and essays.

You may download a free copy of the print-on-demand booklet here.

Inside Higher Ed will offer a free webcast on the themes of this compilation on Tuesday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Please register to participate here.

This booklet was made possible in part by the support of D2L.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Value of Effective Nudging During COVID
Re-Envisioning Humanities Infrastructure
Why Aren’t Progressives Focused
on Earn-While-You-Learn Models?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Easy Exemplary Moment
A GW Senior Asks Us 5 Questions About Higher Ed After COVID-19
Education as Infrastructure, Redux
Applying Adam Grant’s ‘Think Again’ to the Post-Pandemic University
650,000 Colleagues Have Lost Their Jobs

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Canisius professors fight to keep tenure

Colleges wield codes of conduct to enforce compliance with COVID policies

Some say debt forgiveness would lessen the racial wealth gap; others say it would make it worse

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

ETS unveils a new TOEFL but keeps the old TOEFL

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma

Vermont State Colleges Board Advances Merger Plan

Back to Top