Title
Major Expansion Proposed for Cal Grants
The California Student Aid Commission and two members of the state Assembly have proposed a major expansion of the state's primary student aid, the Cal Grant. The proposal would reach 200,000 additional students, many of them low-income students, student parents and returning learners. The proposal would also enable students receiving state aid to access other basic needs benefits, such as CalFresh, the state's nutrition assistance program, so that students can get regular meals.
The measure must be approved by the California Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, to become law.
