Research Libraries Commend Biden's Use of Science

The Association of Research Libraries commended the Biden administration’s stated intention to rely on science to address issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and said it is an opportunity for the federal government, higher education and the research community to work more closely together.

The association, representing 125 research libraries in the U.S. and Canada, called on the administration to build on the bipartisan Evidence-Based Policymaking Act, a bipartisan 2019 law passed by Congress. The law called for improving the use of data by the federal government, including streamlining the process to make it available to researchers.

“As partners in research, we aspire to a research environment in which scholarly societies, higher education, and the research community work with US government agencies and the public to develop research-informed policy,” the group said in a statement.