Wofford Receives $150 Million Gift
Jerome J. Richardson, founding owner of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, has given $150 million to Wofford College, his alma mater. The gift is the largest in the college’s history. Richardson's total in giving to the college, including the new gift, is $262.6 million.
The $150 million endowment gift will focus on four areas:
- Need-based financial aid for hundreds of students each year.
- Off-campus U.S. and global study opportunities, student and faculty research, internships and entrepreneurial learning opportunities.
- An initiative to transition all of the college’s support staff to a minimum wage of $15 per hour.
- A fund for the maintenance, repair and improvement of campus buildings.
