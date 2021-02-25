Print

Wofford Receives $150 Million Gift

Scott Jaschik
February 25, 2021
 
 

Jerome J. Richardson, founding owner of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, has given $150 million to Wofford College, his alma mater. The gift is the largest in the college’s history. Richardson's total in giving to the college, including the new gift, is $262.6 million.

The $150 million endowment gift will focus on four areas:

  • Need-based financial aid for hundreds of students each year.
  • Off-campus U.S. and global study opportunities, student and faculty research, internships and entrepreneurial learning opportunities.
  • An initiative to transition all of the college’s support staff to a minimum wage of $15 per hour.
  • A fund for the maintenance, repair and improvement of campus buildings.

