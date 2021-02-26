Print

Biden Announces More Education Department Appointees

Kery Murakami
February 26, 2021
 
 

The Education Department on Thursday announced a number of additional appointments of aides who will play prominent roles in shaping the nation’s higher education policies.

Jordan Matsudaira, an associate professor of economics and education policy at Columbia University, was named deputy under secretary. Matsudaira served as chief economist of the Council of Economic Advisers in the Obama administration.

Clarence “CJ” Powell, most recently the higher education program analyst at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and the Leadership Conference Education Fund, was named a special assistant in the Office of Postsecondary Education. Powell staffed the higher education civil rights coalition, made up of more than 50 national civil rights and policy organizations.

Loredana Valtierra, education policy counsel for the House Committee on Education and Labor, will be a special assistant in the department’s planning, evaluation and policy development office.

Jen Mishory, a senior fellow and senior policy advisor at the Century Foundation, will be the chief of staff of the Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education. Mishory co-founded and served as the executive director of the millennial advocacy group Young Invincibles.

