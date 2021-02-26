Title
TIAA Appoints Bank Executive as New CEO
TIAA, a provider of retirement solutions for many academics, on Thursday announced the hiring of Thasunda Brown Duckett as president and CEO. Brown, who will succeed Roger Ferguson Jr. as TIAA's top official, is CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, part of JPMorgan Chase.
In addition to overseeing a banking network with $600 billion in deposits and 40,000 employees, Duckett has played a key role in multiple charitable initiatives at JPMorgan Chase, including its Advancing Black Pathways program aimed at closing academic and economic achievement gaps.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Publisher Pearson tries to tackle systemic racism in higher ed
"Borrowers" | Confessions of a Community College Dean
ACT admits that test-optional admissions isn't going away
Black students trust college leadership less than white peers
TIAA Appoints Bank Executive as New CEO
Biden Announces More Education Department Appointees
Vaccinate Against Cheating With Authentic Assessment
Race, Class, Power, and Privilege | Higher Ed Gamma
Review of Cass R. Sunstein, 'Averting Catastrophe: Decision Theory for COVID-19, Climate Change, and
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »