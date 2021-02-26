Print

Title

TIAA Appoints Bank Executive as New CEO

By

Doug Lederman
February 26, 2021
 
 

TIAA, a provider of retirement solutions for many academics, on Thursday announced the hiring of Thasunda Brown Duckett as president and CEO. Brown, who will succeed Roger Ferguson Jr. as TIAA's top official, is CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, part of JPMorgan Chase.

In addition to overseeing a banking network with $600 billion in deposits and 40,000 employees, Duckett has played a key role in multiple charitable initiatives at JPMorgan Chase, including its Advancing Black Pathways program aimed at closing academic and economic achievement gaps.

