Title
Berkeley Provost Will Become Chicago President
Paul Alivisatos, executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of California, Berkeley, will become president of the University of Chicago on Sept. 1.
He is also the Samsung Distinguished Chair in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Research in the Department of Chemistry and the former director of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
Alivisatos will succeed Robert J. Zimmer, who has been president since 2006, and who will become chancellor of the university.
Global student survey focuses on mental health and financial and other pressures on students
