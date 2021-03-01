Print

Title

Bill Would Force Iowa Universities to Hold In-Person Graduation

By

Elizabeth Redden
March 1, 2021
 
 

A bill introduced last week in Iowa’s Legislature would require the state’s universities to hold in-person graduations this spring, The Gazette reported. The bill proposed by a Republican lawmaker, Representative Bobby Kaufmann, would require universities to allow at least two guests per graduate. Two of the state’s universities, the Universities of Iowa and Northern Iowa, have already announced plans to hold commencement ceremonies virtually due to concerns about COVID-19.

