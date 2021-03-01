Title
Ferris State Fires Professor Over His Comments
Ferris State University has fired Thomas Brennan, an assistant professor of physical sciences, The Detroit News reported.
While the university did not say why Brennan was fired, he was placed on leave in November over a series of controversial statements and offensive comments on COVID-19 and other sensitive subjects on social media and during a Zoom meeting of faculty and staff. His comments rejected the idea that the N-word shouldn't be used and expressed doubt about the reality of the atomic bomb and the moon landing. While speech by professors regularly sets off controversies, Brennan's comments were unusually inflammatory.
On Twitter, he said that he “was acting out and speaking out of despair caused by a personal crisis involving extremely painful migraines, emf [electromagnetic field] sensitivity and a series of repeated break-ins into my home.” He said many of his statements were "horrible" but he was exercising his free speech rights.
