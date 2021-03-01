Guilford Names New Interim President, Second in a Year

Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C., named a new interim president less than a year after appointing Carol Moore to fill the temporary role.

Jim Hood, an English professor at the small Quaker college, will serve as interim president until the ongoing search for a permanent president is complete.

“Jim Hood is known to the entire Guilford community for his decades-long commitment to the College, the community, and to his areas of scholarship,” Edward Winslow, chair of the Board of Trustees, wrote in a statement. “He will be a wonderful steward through these next months as our search for the next president is under way.”

Winslow said Moore decided to conclude her time at Guilford and that she will be available to consult with the college for 30 days. She had originally planned to leave in June.

In a brief email to the News & Record, Moore said, “What was sent out by the college is inaccurate,” but she declined to elaborate further.

The leadership shakeup comes after the board pressed pause on a series of cuts led by Moore that would eliminate half of the college’s majors and a third of its faculty.