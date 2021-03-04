Print

Title

Millersville Classes Derailed by Cyberattack

By

Lindsay McKenzie
March 4, 2021
 
 

In-person and online classes at Millersville University in Millersville, Pa., were disrupted this week by a cyberattack.

The university canceled both online and in-person classes Monday following the discovery of the cyberattack Sunday. On Tuesday, online classes resumed. In a Wednesday update, the university indicated face-to-face on-campus classes, labs, studios and performances that don't require access to the internet, email or some other online services could proceed.

Several networks were taken down following the attack, including campus internet and telephones, as well as Zoom and the D2L learning management system.

“We can now confirm that on Sunday, Feb. 28, Millersville University received an external attack on our network. IT immediately took action to mitigate the hit,” the university said in a tweet Tuesday.

The university reported that personally identifiable information is encrypted, and “to the best of our knowledge, that data has not been compromised.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Talk to Us, Please! We Really Are Here to Help!
Dropping the Ball
Censoring a Poet Isn’t the Answer

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Systems Can -- and Must -- Build Better Pathways to Prosperity
Cabin Fever
3 Questions for Swati Carr, Research Fellow at Extension Engine
Planning for Fall
A Conversation With an Early/Midcareer Professional on Moving From a College to an OPM
Transformational Teaching

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Texas colleges review implications of executive order rescinding statewide mask mandate

In reversal, Mount Holyoke says it won't close childcare center

College students reluctant to discuss race, politics in the classroom before election

How should medical schools teach race?

Advice for coping and moving on when your job is eliminated (opinion)

UT Austin President ‘Categorically’ Rejects Hateful Emails

U of South Alabama Apologizes for Racist Halloween Photos

Why it's wrong to require students to keep their cameras on in online classes (opinion)

Becker College on the Brink of Closure

Back to Top