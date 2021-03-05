Print

Marjorie Hass Will Lead Council of Independent Colleges

Scott Jaschik
March 5, 2021
 
 

Marjorie Hass will be the next president of the Council of Independent Colleges. She will succeed Richard Ekman, who has led CIC for 21 years, in the summer of 2021.

Hass is president of Rhodes College and the former president of Austin College.

“This is a moment for bold action and meaningful leadership on behalf of independent higher education. It is not hyperbole to say our country’s future as a global educational leader and democratic standard bearer is at stake. CIC’s role is unique in its focus on building capacity at every level and within every sphere of independent colleges and universities. Areas of particular urgency include: building the leadership pipeline, strengthening financial models, education for democratic citizenship and transformative action for equity, access and inclusion,” Hass said.

