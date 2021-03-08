Title
Albany Will Change Name of Indian Quad to Indigenous Quad
The University at Albany, of the State University of New York, is changing the name of Indian Quad to Indigenous Quad and of Indian Drive to Indigenous Drive.
President Havidán Rodríguez said, "These changes follow a thoughtful review by the Indian Quad Work Group composed of students, faculty, staff and alumni. Last fall, this work group concluded that while people may disagree about the appropriateness of the term 'Indian,' its continued use in connection with our campus is at odds with UAlbany’s core value of inclusive excellence. Put simply, we must strive with every action to make all members of our community feel included in campus life."
