Title
Senate Passes Bill Targeting Confucius Institutes
The U.S. Senate approved a bill Thursday that would restrict colleges hosting Confucius Institutes from receiving all federal funding other than student financial aid unless the college ensures that the agreement establishing the institute has clear provisions protecting academic freedom and granting the college full managerial authority over the institute. The agreements also must prohibit the application of any foreign law on the college's campus.
The bill, which passed the Senate with unanimous consent, has not yet been taken up by the House of Representatives.
Many U.S. colleges have closed their Confucius Institutes, which are Chinese government-funded institutes focused on language and cultural education and programming, as they have come under increasing scrutiny from lawmakers who see them as outposts for Chinese government propaganda. The University of Kentucky was the latest to announce a closure last week.
A 2018 law prohibited colleges hosting Confucius Institutes from receiving Department of Defense funding for Chinese language study.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
NACAC creates commission to look at the admissions process, with a focus on race
Federal Student Aid COO resigns; FAFSA has technical difficulties
Senate approves $40 billion for colleges
Strategies for effective humanities recruitment
A professor gives three reasons why he doesn't allow cellphones in his classes (opinion)
Reimagining the new post-pandemic roles university systems can play (opinion)
Creighton Basketball Coach Suspended for Racially Insensitive Speech
7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
Good News from Washington? | Confessions of a Community College Dean
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »