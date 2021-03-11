New Lawsuit Filed Against Title IX Regulations

A women’s group at a Berkeley, Calif., high school filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education Monday, seeking an immediate order from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to “set aside” Trump administration regulations for how K-12 schools and colleges address sexual misconduct.

The lawsuit seeks to halt enforcement of former secretary of education Betsy DeVos’s regulations issued last year under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the law prohibiting sex discrimination in federally funded institutions, according to a press release from Public Justice, a legal advocacy group representing the high school students. The legal challenge joins previous lawsuits that have been filed against the regulations by advocates for girls, women and survivors of sexual assault who believe the rules are damaging and fail to prevent sexual violence.

The new lawsuit offers an additional avenue for the Biden administration to undo the regulations, which President Joe Biden has promised to do. Title IX experts said that the department, now staffed with Biden administration officials, could possibly decline to fight the lawsuits against the regulations as a way to halt their enforcement.