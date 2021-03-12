Print

Title

U of Tampa Students Plan Rogue Graduation

By

Greta Anderson
March 12, 2021
 
 

Graduating seniors at the University of Tampa are fundraising for and planning their own in-person graduation ceremony after the university decided it will offer a virtual commencement this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Axios reported.

The students started a petition for the university to have an in-person event, which was signed by about 3,500 people as of Thursday evening. They also created a GoFundMe page, where they are raising funds to pay for a graduation venue and livestreaming technology, according to Axios.

In a statement to Axios, the university said it will not support or sponsor the event.

