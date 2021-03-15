Title
Duke Issues Stay-in-Place Order
Duke University announced Saturday that all undergraduate students would have to shelter in place until 9:00 a.m. Sunday, March 21, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on campuses. Students in Duke housing will have to remain in their residences for everything but essential activities, and all courses will shift to remote delivery.
The university said in a statement that the stay-in-place order is “necessary to contain the rapidly escalating number of COVID cases among Duke undergraduates, which is principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups. Over the past week more than 180 students are in isolation for a positive COVID 19 test, and an additional 200 students are in quarantine as a result of contact tracing. This is by far the largest one-week number of positive tests and quarantines since the start of the pandemic.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Most Popular
An admissions scandal with more than Varsity Blues, but less attention
Survey finds LGBTQ+ students attending religious colleges struggle with belonging
Experts consider equity and college reopening
Professor Resigns Over Colleague's Racist Comments
Annual Inside Higher Ed bracket shows who would win NCAA championship based on academic performance
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »