Duke Issues Stay-in-Place Order

By

Elizabeth Redden
March 15, 2021
 
 

Duke University announced Saturday that all undergraduate students would have to shelter in place until 9:00 a.m. Sunday, March 21, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on campuses. Students in Duke housing will have to remain in their residences for everything but essential activities, and all courses will shift to remote delivery.

The university said in a statement that the stay-in-place order is “necessary to contain the rapidly escalating number of COVID cases among Duke undergraduates, which is principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups. Over the past week more than 180 students are in isolation for a positive COVID 19 test, and an additional 200 students are in quarantine as a result of contact tracing. This is by far the largest one-week number of positive tests and quarantines since the start of the pandemic.”

