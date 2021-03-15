Title
How Much Will Your Institution Get in Coronavirus Relief?
Want to know how much your institution will get in the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden last week?
The American Council on Education released a simulation on Friday of how the $40 billion in aid for higher education will be distributed.
Of the money, $36 billion will go to the nation’s nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities. Another $395.8 million will go to the roughly 1,630 for-profit institutions. Another $200 million will be allocated to institutions based on exceptional need. The bill also provides nearly $3 billion to historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, and other minority-serving institutions.
Unlike the relief bill approved in December, institutions with large endowments will not be subject to a 50 percent penalty. Harvard University, for example, will get $25.4 million. Nonprofit institutions, as in past packages, are required to spend at least half of their funding on emergency financial aid grants to students. For-profit institutions must spend all of their relief funding on the emergency grants.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Most Popular
An admissions scandal with more than Varsity Blues, but less attention
Survey finds LGBTQ+ students attending religious colleges struggle with belonging
Experts consider equity and college reopening
Professor Resigns Over Colleague's Racist Comments
Annual Inside Higher Ed bracket shows who would win NCAA championship based on academic performance
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »