St. John Fisher College Won't Revoke Giuliani's Honorary Degree

Rudy Giuliani will get to keep his honorary degree from St. John Fisher College, in New York, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported. Some alumni and faculty had urged the college to rescind the honorary degree, granted in 2015, due to Giuliani’s efforts as a legal adviser to former president Trump to undermine the 2020 presidential election results. The college said in a statement that the Board of Trustees voted last week on whether to rescind the degree but did not reach a two-thirds majority needed to revoke the honor. The college said no further action on the matter will be taken.