Cabrini University Eliminates 46 Positions, Some Programs

Cabrini University will eliminate 46 positions and cut or change 15 of its 69 programs, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The cost-cutting measures follow a review of programs with low enrollment and little potential for growth and are intended to save the Roman Catholic university $5.7 million.

Most positions will be eliminated through voluntary separation agreements, but 10 employees will be laid off, and some currently open positions will go unfilled.

Majors in religious studies, Black studies, philosophy, gender and body studies, human resources management, liberal studies, and nutrition will be cut, as will secondary education certifications in biology and chemistry. English and writing will be offered as a combined major, and a master’s in biological sciences and two certificate programs as also being phased out.

Cabrini, a liberal arts institution in Radnor, Pa., has been running a budget deficit for several years, the Inquirer reported. Before the pandemic, the college had a deficit of less than $1 million on its $50 million budget. The deficit doubled in the 2020 fiscal year without accounting for COVID-19 relief funds.

Currently, the university enrolls about 1,550 undergraduate students and 525 graduate, doctoral and professional studies students.