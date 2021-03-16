Print

NACAC Condemns Anti-Asian Violence and Bias

By

Scott Jaschik
March 16, 2021
 
 

The National Association for College Admission Counseling has condemned "the growing incidence of violence and discrimination against Asian American students in U.S. schools and postsecondary institutions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic." The association said, "The recent wave of racially motivated physical and emotional harassment has no place on our campuses or in our communities."

