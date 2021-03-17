Title
Problems Facing Rural Community Colleges
Rural community colleges are important to their communities and suffer from particular problems, says a new report from the Association of Community College Trustees. The report identified the top three issues facing rural community colleges as local, state and federal funding disparities; access to broadband internet; and student basic needs and mental health resources.
