Problems Facing Rural Community Colleges

By

Scott Jaschik
March 17, 2021
 
 

Rural community colleges are important to their communities and suffer from particular problems, says a new report from the Association of Community College Trustees. The report identified the top three issues facing rural community colleges as local, state and federal funding disparities; access to broadband internet; and student basic needs and mental health resources.

