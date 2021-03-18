NYU Shanghai Students Arrested, Injured in 2 Incidents

Nine students at New York University’s Shanghai campus, including six Americans, were detained by Chinese police last week in two separate incidents, The Washington Post reported. Two students were injured while being apprehended by police in a bar -- one was kicked in the head -- after they reportedly did not understand that an individual dressed in plain clothes who confronted them was a police officer and they attempted to depart the scene. Seven other students were taken into custody at a house where they were attending a birthday party. The students were released between 11 and 16 hours later after testing negative for drug use.

A spokeswoman for NYU, June Shih, told the Post that university officials do not know why the attendees were detained at the birthday party. Shih said the university believes the students at the bar were "detained as part of a roundup related" to alleged drug use.