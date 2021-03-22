Title
Military Coup? This Instructor Says No Extension for You
Images of an email exchange widely shared on social media last week depict a mathematics instructor at York University, in Canada, rudely dismissing a request from a student from Myanmar for a deferral for a midterm test due to a communications blackout in the country, which is undergoing a military coup.
Have you ever been so York'd that you've been told to take PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY for missing an exam because the military junta in your country (Myanmar) was shutting down the internet?— National Meme Board of Canada (@NMBCanada) March 18, 2021
/cc @yorkuniversity pic.twitter.com/C8oCIfgyaP
In the depicted exchange, the instructor not only rejects the student's request for a deferral, and says the student will have difficulty passing the course, he also mocks the student's request. “Even the internet came down with COVID-19?” the instructor asks.
The instructor also casts doubt on the student’s statement about the shootings of anticoup protestors. “By the way, your remarks (both related to this course and to your home country) made me wonder how you understand reality,” the instructor writes in the pictured exchange. “People don’t get shot for just protesting, but for a lot deeper reasons.”
The instructor whose name is on the pictured emails, Emanoil Theodorescu, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
York said in a statement it issued in response to the exchange that it “is taking steps to address the matter under the relevant collective agreement, and further, effective immediately, alternate arrangements for the teaching of the course have been made.”
“York University is committed to upholding and promoting the values of respect, equity, diversity, and inclusion across our campuses and in our communication. There was a recent communication between a Department of Mathematics & Statistics instructor and a student that does not reflect those values,” says the statement from Barbara Joy, a spokeswoman.
“We would like to assure all concerned that senior staff from the Faculty were able to directly make contact with the student the night of the exchange with the instructor, and clearly expressed support for their difficult circumstance and well-being, and further, assured them that necessary accommodations would be granted.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Military Coup? This Instructor Says No Extension for You
- How will colleges spend their stimulus cash?
- Santa Clara University President Placed on Leave
- Former international student who lost dream job sues Berkeley, alleging negligence by international
- Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »