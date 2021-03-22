Santa Clara University President Placed on Leave

The president of Santa Clara University, the Reverend Kevin O’Brien, is on leave pending an investigation.

According to a notice from the chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, the university was informed that the Jesuit Provincial Office “recently received accounts that Father O’Brien exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries,” The Mercury News reported.

Provost Lisa Kloppenberg will serve as acting president. The university’s board chair said it will communicate final results from the investigation and asked that the investigation be allowed to run its course.