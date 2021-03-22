Title
Santa Clara University President Placed on Leave
By
March 22, 2021
The president of Santa Clara University, the Reverend Kevin O’Brien, is on leave pending an investigation.
According to a notice from the chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, the university was informed that the Jesuit Provincial Office “recently received accounts that Father O’Brien exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries,” The Mercury News reported.
Provost Lisa Kloppenberg will serve as acting president. The university’s board chair said it will communicate final results from the investigation and asked that the investigation be allowed to run its course.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Military Coup? This Instructor Says No Extension for You
- How will colleges spend their stimulus cash?
- Former international student who lost dream job sues Berkeley, alleging negligence by international
- Santa Clara University President Placed on Leave
- Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »