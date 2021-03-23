Oregon Tech Faculty Senate Calls for President's Resignation

Last week, the Faculty Senate at Oregon Institute of Technology passed a resolution calling for President Nagi Naganathan's resignation, saying they had lost confidence in his leadership, The Herald and News reported. The board has stood by Naganathan.

If Naganathan declines to resign after having been presented with the resolution, the full faculty is set to hold a vote of no confidence March 29.

Complaints from faculty included in the senate resolution include “disregard of existing Oregon Tech policies and the editing of policies without senate approval,” “lack of commitment to shared governance as established by the Board of Trustees,” and “failure to execute responsible fiscal management of Oregon Tech monetary, capital and human resources.”

Administrators, including the college’s vice president of institutional advancement and chair of the Board of Trustees, have stood by Naganathan, saying they are happy with his performance.

“The board is very happy with the direction of the university,” Jessica Gomez, chair of the Board of Trustees, told The Herald and News. “We feel that Dr. Naganathan is doing a great job, and so there’s no reason to move forward with any of that.” She said tensions may be higher because of ongoing contract negotiations with faculty.