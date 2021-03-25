Title
Administrator Fatally Stabbed During Work Zoom Call
A longtime Pasadena City College employee was fatally stabbed in an incident that was partially captured in a video call with colleagues, the Pasadena Star-News reported. Authorities said Carol Brown, 67, the PCC administrator, and her brother Kenneth Preston, 69, were killed in the attack. Brown's son, Robert Cotton, has been arrested on suspicion of killing his mother and uncle.
Brown worked for Pasadena City College for nearly 20 years in various departments. She worked in the financial aid office and in a program supporting students who were in foster care. Most recently, she served as coordinator of the college’s Black STEM program.
“Yesterday afternoon our PCC family suffered a terrible loss,” Erika Endrijonas, the college president, said in a statement. “The incident occurred during a remote conference call with other college employees.”
